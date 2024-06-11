Kerry Washington Supports Her Man At The Tribeca Film Festival And Looks Good While Doing It

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

We’re used to seeing Kerry Washington slay a red carpet, turn heads at a movie premiere, or own the stage for her own projects. However, during one of her most recent industry appearances, the spotlight was on someone else: her husband.

That’s right, hubby, former NFL star Nnamdi Asomugha, made his directorial debut at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival with The Knife. And who better to be right next to the man of the hour than his biggest supporter (and style slayer), Kerry herself?

Keep scrolling for details on how Kerry supported her man in the most stylish way possible.

Kerry Washington rocks a red modern mosaic-like sequin dress on the Tribeca Flim Festival carpet.

The former Scandal actress oozed “my man, my man, my man” as she arrived at SVA Theater on June 9 with Nnamdi. Kerry was dressed for the occasion in a dazzling red ensemble, a vibrant choice that mirrored the excitement of the evening.

The actress and producer wore a modern sequin midi-length dress from Sportmax, a choice that not only reflected camera lights but also Kerry’s beaming pride. The dress was covered in square fabric pieces, creating a shimmering, mosaic-like effect.

The garment’s sleeveless design with slightly padded shoulders added a structured silhouette and framed the 47-year-old’s body perfectly. Her look gave flapper girl, sophisticated chic, and glamour goddess all at the same time.

Kerry complemented the dress with minimalistic jewelry and black pumps. Her hair was fun, whimsy, and playful in a medium-length bob with bangs, framing her face elegantly.

Throughout the night, Kerry not only looked good but was also her man’s biggest cheerleader. Cameras caught her admiring him as he worked the carpet and took interviews. Following the event, Kerry took her pride to Instagram with a post highlighting Nnamdi and recapping his film and event.

See Kerry’s #ProudWifey moment below.

Social media couldn’t help but take notice, praising the couple for their love and support for each other’s careers while dropping an emoji or two for Kerry’s stand-out fit.

Kerry Washington takes trend to Tribeca.

In addition to her past appearance with Nnamdi, Kerry has been killing it at the Tribeca Film Festival. Held from June 5-16, the annual festival has offered the fashionista several opportunities to give the girlies a look.

On June 7, Kerry attended a Chanel luncheon celebrating the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program, a platform that supports and champions women in film. Wearing the legacy fashion house from head to toe, Kerry not only looked chic but also used her platform to advocate for gender equality in the industry.

Kerry’s Chanel couture was a perfect blend of casual and sophisticated, a reflection of her versatile style. She wore a textured pink and black suit with an oversized blazer and a checkered pattern mini skirt. The blazer was covered in fringe-like details, a playful nod to the festival’s vibrant atmosphere, while the skirt’s texture resembled rosettes, a subtle tribute to the blooming talent at the event.

Underneath the blazer, Kerry opted for a crisp white t-shirt with Chanel pins. She topped off her look with a mini black quilted handbag, black strappy high-heeled sandals and silver jewelry.

The entire fit was a masterclass in modern elegance and timeless trend. Yes, Sis! 10s across the board.

Whether supporting her man, championing women in entertainment, or simply showcasing her impeccable style, Kerry Washington always gives us something to talk about. With a few days left in the marathon film extravaganza, we can’t wait to see what she wears next.

