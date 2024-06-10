9-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Tacony Creek in Juniata Park, Philadelphia police say

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 9-year-old boy died after he was pulled from the Tacony Creek in Philadelphia’s Juniata Park section on Sunday night, police said.

The incident happened in the area of the 1100 block of East Wyoming Avenue just after 6 p.m., according to police.

Police said medics arrived on the scene and took the 9-year-old to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he was pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m. Police didn’t specify what led to the 9-year-old ending up in the creek.

The incident is under investigation.

This story was originally reported on CBS Philly