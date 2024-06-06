Critically Acclaimed Hit Series ‘Average Joe’ Renewed For Season 2 On BET+

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

BET+ renewed the critically acclaimed hit series “Average Joe,” starring Deon Cole, for its second season. Read more details about the dark comedy and the season renewal inside.

The streaming platform announced the Season 2 renewal of dark comedy series “Average Joe” today (June 6). NAACP award-winning actor and comedian, Cole, is set to reprise his role as hard-working blue-collar plumber, “Joe Washington,” following his unforgettable and incredible performance in the first season. Robb Cullen, McG, Corey Marsh, Mary Viola, and Deb Evans will return to executive produce. Rose Catherine Pinkney will executive produce for BET.

The series is inspired by the life of creator Cullen. “Average joe” is a darkly comedic, intense one hour drama set in “The Hill” district of Pittsburgh. Blue-collar plumber, Joe Washington, discovers his recently deceased father lived a secret second life and stole millions of dollars from dangerous people just before he died. Now those people think Joe knows where the money is. A bloody and violent confrontation triggers a chain of events that force Joe and his close-knit circle of family and friends out of their very average and mundane lives into a life-or-death race against time to find the truth and the millions.

The series first debuted on the platform June 26, 2023 and broke ground for the platform. It quickly became the No. 1 scripted drama series on the platform in its debut week. Production for the second season and a premiere date will be announced at a later date.

For now, the series’ star Cole had a message, “Hold on tight, A LOT OF ACTION! This one will be crazy.”

President and CEO of BET Media Group Scott Mills also celebrates the amazing writers, cast and crew of “Average Joe.”

“We congratulate the amazing writers, cast, crew, and our production partners for creating such a captivating first season,” Mills shared in a statement. “AVERAGE JOE is a masterclass in storytelling – a thriller anchored in authenticity, friendships and family drama, spiked with perfectly timed moments of humor – all of which resonated tremendously with viewers. We are excited to see where the second season will take us.”

Stay tuned for more news on the second season.

Critically Acclaimed Hit Series ‘Average Joe’ Renewed For Season 2 On BET+ was originally published on globalgrind.com