Cast of ‘Sister Act 2’ Performs on The View for 30th Anniversary, ‘Sister Act 3’ In The Works

Whoopi Goldberg, also known as Sister Mary Clarence by fans of the classic film “Sister Act,” reunited with the original cast of “Sister Act 2” on The View to commemorate the film’s 30th anniversary.

In a celebratory performance, the choir took it back to where it all began as they harmoniously sang “Oh Happy Day” and “Joyful, Joyful.” Amongst Goldberg, who wore her famous nun outfit, Sheryl Lee Ralph who played the mother of Monica (played by Lauryn Hill) also made an appearance. They were joined on stage by other cast members, plus students from LaGuardia High School of Music & Art located in New York.

While the entire cast was not in attendance, the experience was still an amazing one. The appearance was met with a touching video recording from Jennifer Love Hewitt who shared, “I was very young, a teenager in fact. I got to work with the queen, Whoopi Goldberg. She was the kindest, coolest person to me ever…I got to hear Lauryn Hill sing every day, just right outside the trailer or right in front of my face. All of you are the best and I’m just sending lots and lots of love. I wish that I could be with you.”

Although we remember Sister Mary Clarence as a woman with a tough exterior who showed her students tough love, Goldberg didn’t shy away from stepping out of character to shed tears following the beautiful performance.

Before the celebration wrapped up, Goldberg made sure to let fans know something special was coming.

“The script is in,” she said, teasing the sequel currently in the works. The forthcoming “Sister Act 3: Kicking The Habit” will be produced by Tyler Perry.

