Marsha Ambrosius on Roots Picnic: ‘Feels Like Homecoming’

Published on June 5, 2024

Marsha Ambrosius Responds to Amanda Seales #ClubShayShay Remarks

Divine Martino had a sit down with Marsha Ambrosius to talk about how she feels about performing at The Roots Picnic for the very first time, her Philly roots, the correct pronunciation of her name, and how she has kept her authenticity in the industry. The ladies also speak on balancing being a wife, mom, and entertainer, her experience working with Michael Jackson and Prince,  and Marsha gets candid on her thoughts of Amanda Seales’ stint in Floetry.

Watch the full interview below!

