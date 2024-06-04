Listen Live
Boy Meets World star Trina McGee announced she’s pregnant at 54

Published on June 4, 2024

The Abbey Food And Bar's 10th Annual Christmas In September

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

The ‘Boy Meets World star Trina McGee announced on Instagram that she is expecting at the age of 54.

McGee also said in the caption that she was going to “sign off social media for a bit,” and thanks her supporters for their “prayers and well wishes in advance.”

She is well-known for her role as Angela Moore on the hit sitcom that ran from 1997 to 2000.

McGee has three children, two of which she shares with her ex-husband, Courtland Davis.

According to PEOPLE, McGee has been married to actor Marcello Thedford for 16 years. He is most recognized for his role as Clay on ‘The Game/, in which he was the first footballer to appear after making a move on Malik in the show.

Amare Magazine 1st Year Anniversary Issue Release Soiree

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

