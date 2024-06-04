Listen Live
Male Birth Control Gel Approved To Be Safe And Effective

Published on June 4, 2024

We may have joked about creating a male form of birth control, but now the idea is actually seeing the light of day.

For about a year and a half, researchers with the National Institutes of Health’s Contraceptive Development Program have presented a form of male brith control and it is currently in phase 2 of the trial process.

The trial involves 222 men in the age range between 18 to 50, and they have been applying about a teaspoon of this birth control gel to their shoulder blades once a day.

The gel that they created contains testosterone and a synthetic hormone called Nestorone that is used to reduce sperm production.

The current research that they have on the male birth control showed that the contraceptive worked faster than they expected. After 12 weeks of applying the gel everyday, 86% of the participants achieved sperm suppression. The also concluded that the average of the time it took for them to see the suppression was about 8 weeks.

Researchers now want to expand the trial run of the male birth control gel to couple participants. The couple must agree to use the gel as their only form of birth control and have sex at least once a month for a year.

