Ticketmaster Has Data Breech — How It Can Affect You

Published on June 3, 2024

Ticketmaster - Live Nation - Photo Illustration

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

On May 20th, Ticketmaster and Live Nation noticed that there was some unauthorized activity that was happening within their database and today they just went public to what was happening.

As it turns out, Live Nation just confirmed a regulatory file with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) due to Ticketmaster suffering from a data breech.

The filing went on to say that on May 27, a “criminal threat actor” offered to sell, what is alleged to be, Ticketmaster data on the “dark web.”

The group of hackers go by the name of the ShinyHunters. They have claimed responsibility to the cyber-attack on the online forum called BreachForums, which is a hacking website used to facilitate data breaches and the sharing of data.

They are asking for $500,000 for the 1.3TB database of compromised customer data — which includes names, addresses, phone numbers, and the credit card details of 560 million users.

The only comment that Live Nation has said on the predicament is that they are working to eliminate the risks to their users and they are working with law officials to settle this problem. They also went on to mention that the breach was unlikely to make a “maternal impact” on their overall business operations or their financial conditions.

The advice that Ticketmaster gave to their users was to monitor debit and credit card accounts if they have just recently purchased a ticket off of their site and to change their passwords on their Ticketmaster account.

