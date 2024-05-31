Listen Live
News

X To Host Town Hall Events For Donald Trump & Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

According to sources close to producers of the event, NewsNation and X forged a partnership in support.

Published on May 31, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Fest 2024 social graphics and individual artist graphis
RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE

Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Speaks At The Libertarian National Convention

Elon Musk is allowing his X platform to host a series of town hall events featuring presidential hopefuls Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. according to those familiar with the planning of the events. Although Musk hasn’t officially announced the events, Kennedy seemingly confirmed that he will be part of the town halls.

Via a report from Axios, sources close to the events shared with the outlet Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy will be part of the town halls that will reportedly air live on X, formerly known as Twitter. Further, X and NewsNation, a network known for emphasizing conservative-leaning talking points, will work in partnership to bring the event to the masses.

It would serve as the X platform’s largest foray into the world of politics despite Musk not taking a position on either candidate. So far, moderators are still being sought out and users on X will be able to question the candidates during the event. Moderators will approve questions from viewers

Kennedy has stirred up controversies due to his unique views despite hailing from a legendary family in Democratic Party politics. Kennedy is also a staunch critic of Dr. Anthony Fauci and the COVID-19 vaccine efforts among other controversial takes.

Trump is also surrounded by controversy after the former president and business mogul was found guilty by a jury in New York on 34 counts via his hush money trial that concluded on Thursday (May 30).

Campaign managers for both Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have not confirmed the participation of the candidates.

Photo: Getty

X To Host Town Hall Events For Donald Trump & Robert F. Kennedy Jr.  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
39 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro 16 items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks 40 items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 40 of the Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Police officer, man and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation or back in night, warning and danger sign. Forensic inspection, person or detective with security for robbery, murder and no entry 10 items
Local

[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

Dreamville Festiville 2019 10 items
Entertainment

Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close