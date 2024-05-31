Chioke to Perform at Roots Picnic 2024 Through REC Philly and Live Nation Urban Partnership

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

REC, the world’s leading platform dedicated to empowering creators to do more of what they love, is excited to bring to life its partnership with Live Nation Urban, producer of The Roots Picnic, by showcasing the extraordinary talent of Chioke, an emerging artist and member of REC.

This partnership, first announced in December 2023, included a call for artists within the tri-state area to submit their music for a chance to perform at Roots Picnic. Chioke was chosen from over 500 artist submissions to perform at Roots Picnic 2024.

Roots Picnic 2024 is set to take place on June 1-2, 2024, at The Mann in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. Known for its eclectic mix of music, art, and culture, the festival will feature performances by some of the biggest names in the industry. The lineup includes headliners such as Jill Scott, Lil Wayne, and Nas, with notable performances by artists like Gunna, Victoria Monét, André 3000, Babyface, Cam’ron, and others. Chioke will be performing on Saturday, June 1st, showcasing her unique sound and authentic storytelling to a wide audience.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Chioke’s Performance at Roots Picnic 2024:

Chioke will be taking the stage on Saturday, June 1st, at Roots Picnic 2024. Her soulful voice and captivating performances are set to be a highlight of the festival, marking a significant milestone in her emerging career.

Empowering Creators:

The partnership between REC Philly and Live Nation Urban is designed to provide emerging artists with unparalleled opportunities to showcase their talents. This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between emerging artists and the broader music industry.

Support and Resources for Creators:

REC has built a platform combining a creative agency, community, and a comprehensive resource hub servicing creators and brands looking to connect with these creators. Through this partnership, REC continues to deliver on its mission to empower creators to do more of what they love.

“We are thrilled to see our partnership with Live Nation Urban come to life with Chioke’s performance at Roots Picnic,” said Will Toms, Co-founder of REC Philly. “Chioke’s journey from over 500 submissions to the stage of Roots Picnic is a testament to the power of our community and the support we offer to creators. We are excited to see her perform on such a prestigious stage.”

Watch the full interview below!