DBHIDS Provides Tips for Mental Health Awareness Month

-
Talking to Malik Gray from DBHIDS
-
May is Mental Health Awareness Month
-
Providing you with tips and tools to help
-
Offers more than a few resources
-
Support groups, Black therapists, LGBTQ+ resources, grief support, and youth services
-
Today we’re talking about the 5 Step Action Plan for mental health; acronym called ” A.L.G.E.E.”
-
Get more details at https://healthymindsphilly.org/
Watch the full interview below!
More from Philly's R&B station
-
Baller Babes: 40 of the Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA
-
[CLICK HERE] Enter in to Win a Pair of 2-Day VIP Passes to Roots Picnic
-
5 people shot, 2 killed in shooting at Delaware County Linen in Chester, DA says
-
Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don't Smoke
-
RNB PHILLY PRESENTS: RNB FEST 2024!
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later
-
Everything You Might've Missed at RNB Fest 2024
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial