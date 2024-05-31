Listen Live
HomeLocal

DBHIDS Provides Tips for Mental Health Awareness Month

| 05.31.24
Dismiss
RNB Fest 2024 social graphics and individual artist graphis
ASHMAC x MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH INTERVIEW

Source: R1 / R1

  • Talking to Malik Gray from DBHIDS
  • May is Mental Health Awareness Month
  • Providing you with tips and tools to help
  • Offers more than a few resources
  • Support groups, Black therapists, LGBTQ+ resources, grief support, and youth services
  • Today we’re talking about the 5 Step Action Plan for mental health; acronym called ” A.L.G.E.E.”
  • Get more details at https://healthymindsphilly.org/

Watch the full interview below!

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
39 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro 16 items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks 40 items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 40 of the Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Police officer, man and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation or back in night, warning and danger sign. Forensic inspection, person or detective with security for robbery, murder and no entry 10 items
Local

[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

Dreamville Festiville 2019 10 items
Entertainment

Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close