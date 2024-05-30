Listen Live
FIJI Water Has Massive Recall — Water Filled With Manganese and Bacteria

Published on May 30, 2024

FIJI Water at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Fiji Artesian Water factories recently had to call a recall on over 1 Million water bottles due to finding Manganese and other bacterial concerns in their product.

The bottles were sold at Amazon, which notified consumers who bought the water, a Fiji spokesperson told Health. Amazon sold the lots between February 1 and March 3rd.

Nearly 80,000 Fiji water bottles that were manufactured in November of 2023 were just the beginning of the recall.

Amazon was the seller that notified costumers about the contaminated water. Once Fiji saw that the word of the contamination was getting out into the public eye, Fiji released a statement on X (formerly Twitter)

https://x.com/FIJIWater/status/1767632812235264379

Fiji States that the water is still safe to buy and consume, despite it having manganese and other bacterial concerns.

Manganese is a trace element and is necessary for good health, but high levels in the body can impact the nervous system, causing behavioral changes.

Manganese naturally exists in low levels in beans, nuts, bottled, and tap water. However, the FDA has a maximum allowable concentration of manganese in bottled water of 0.05 milligrams per liter.3 It’s not clear how much manganese was detected in the recalled bottles.

Bacteria in water has the potential to make you sick, but it largely depends on the type of bacteria found. Fiji Water and the FDA did not provide more information on what kinds of bacteria were in the water.

