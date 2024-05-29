Nicki Minaj “Pink Friday 2” Tour -Hitting the Wells Fargo Center on September 4th!

CLOSE
Nicki Minaj “Pink Friday 2” Tour – North America Leg 2 is hitting the Wells Fargo Center on September 4th!
PRESALE: 5/30 at 11AM – 5/30 at midnight, PW: Soundcheck
ON SALE: 5/31 at 9AM
[CLICK HERE] to purchase tickets!
