Listen Live
News

Mike Tyson Recovering After Health Incident During Flight

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will battle each other in the boxing ring on July 20.

Published on May 28, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Fest 2024 social graphics and individual artist graphis
RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing Match Arlington Press Conference

Mike Tyson suffered a health scare while in midair and is now recovering despite having a major boxing event coming in the next few weeks. The former heavyweight world champion suffered an ulcer flare-up and appears to be expected to go forward with his bout with social media star Jake Paul.

As seen on Deadline, Mike Tyson, 57, was on an American Airlines flight from Miami to Los Angeles when the flare-up occurred. As the outlet reports, flight attendants rushed to the boxing legend’s aid and requested the assistance of a doctor on board.

More from Deadline:

“He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing, a rep for Tyron said in a statement to media outlets. “He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him” and is now feeling “great”, the rep added.

Flight attendants reached out to passengers to see if a doctor was on board when Tyson revealed he was in intense pain. Paramedics reportedly boarded the plane when it landed to assist Tyson.

Tyson is set to take on Paul, 27, in Arlington, Texas at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium on July 20. Paul has said in interviews that while he respects Tyson, he isn’t going to pull any punches. Tyson promises that the fight isn’t a money grab and that he intends to bring the fight to Paul.

Photo: Getty

Mike Tyson Recovering After Health Incident During Flight  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
38 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro 16 items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks 40 items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 40 of the Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Police officer, man and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation or back in night, warning and danger sign. Forensic inspection, person or detective with security for robbery, murder and no entry 10 items
Local

[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

Dreamville Festiville 2019 10 items
Entertainment

Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close