Listen Live
Public Figures

Pro-Sports Legend Deion Sanders Opens Up About Mid-20s Suicide Attempt

Published on May 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Fest 2024 social graphics and individual artist graphis
RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE
deion sanders opens up about suicide attempt

Source: Ron Jenkins/UFL / Getty

Deion Sanders appeared on the All The Smoke podcast this April and while he discussed all things sports with hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Primetime also opened up about his mental health struggles.

Jackson asked Sanders if he’s ever dealt with a mental health episode. The 56-year-old candidly responded with a “yes” and immediately told both hosts a story of when he attempted suicide in his mid-20s.

SEE ALSO – Podcasts For Every Mood: 10 Podcasts To Add To Your Rotation

Sanders said at the time, there was a calling on his life from the Lord to turn his life over to Him, but he felt he wasn’t perfect enough to answer the call. So, he avoided it. However, the stress of his divorce from his first wife, Carolyn Chambers, was too much to bare and he was also not playing baseball at his full potential.

“I was going down the highway in Cincinnati and I was playing Kirk Franklin’s ‘Conquer,” he said. He then thought to himself, “What kind of conquer are you, punk?”

That’s when Sanders drove his car off the highway in an attempt to end his life. The car came to a stop and police showed up. He wasn’t hurt. 

His attorney got him some help from Pastor David Forbes. Sanders began spiritual counseling with the pastor. Today, he credits Pastor Forbes for helping him through that dark period and said he hasn’t turned his back on the Lord since.

However, once Sanders gave his life over to God, his inner circle began to judge him which surprised him. He said their judgement broke him and he had hoped for “direction and protection.”

“I went for comfort and you gave me pain,” he said.

But, Sanders lamented to both podcast hosts that the redirection was good for him and ultimately worked out in his favor.

“God has given me the sight and the vision,” he said.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the Suicide and Crisis hotline. The 988 Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you.

 

DON’T MISS…

Low-Cost Ways to Practice Self-Care & Maintain Your Mental Health

8 Foods To Boost Brain Health According To A Dietitian

Erykah Badu Headlining Wellness Festival In Bali, Shares What Daily Health Habits To Adopt

Pro-Sports Legend Deion Sanders Opens Up About Mid-20s Suicide Attempt  was originally published on elev8.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
38 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro 16 items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks 40 items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 40 of the Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Police officer, man and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation or back in night, warning and danger sign. Forensic inspection, person or detective with security for robbery, murder and no entry 10 items
Local

[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

Dreamville Festiville 2019 10 items
Entertainment

Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close