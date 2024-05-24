Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Rapper Sean Kingston Arrested on Numerous Fraud and Theft Charges After Raid at Florida Mansion

| 05.24.24
Dismiss
RNB Fest 2024 social graphics and individual artist graphis
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue & Sean Kingston In Concert - Miami, FL

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

Rapper Sean Kingston was arrested in California following a SWAT raid on his rented South Florida mansion, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Kingston, 34, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, was taken into custody “without incident” in Fort Irwin, California, on multiple fraud and theft charges. He is set to be booked into a San Bernardino jail, according to a press release from the investigators.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Earlier on Thursday, Miami’s ABC News affiliate WPLG reported that Kingston’s mother, Janice Turner, was also arrested on fraud charges following a raid at a residence in Southwest Ranches, Florida, located about 22 miles southwest of Miami.

Related Article: Did Sean Kingston Really Have A Thing With Serena Williams? [EXCLUSIVE]

Related Article: Headkrack &amp; Da Brat Rap About Sean Kingston, Amber Rose, Future &amp; More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Robert Rosenblatt, the attorney representing both Kingston and his mother, stated, “We are aware of some of the allegations being made against the two. We look forward to addressing these in court and are confident of a successful resolution for Sean and his mother.”

After his mother’s arrest, Kingston posted on Instagram, “People love negative energy! I am good, and so is my mother! … My lawyers are handling everything as we speak.”

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Rapper Sean Kingston Arrested on Numerous Fraud and Theft Charges After Raid at Florida Mansion  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
39 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro 16 items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks 40 items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 40 of the Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Police officer, man and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation or back in night, warning and danger sign. Forensic inspection, person or detective with security for robbery, murder and no entry 10 items
Local

[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

Dreamville Festiville 2019 10 items
Entertainment

Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close