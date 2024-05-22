Penn Medicine talks FREE events coming up in June!

AshMac sits down with Dr. Linda White-Nunez of Penn Medicine discussing the importance of Mammograms and early detection and focusing on some upcoming FREE events they have coming up in June!
Check out the full interview below!
