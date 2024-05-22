Listen Live
Local

Philadelphia Dedicates “Frankie Beverly Way” in East Germantown to R&B Soul Legend Frankie Beverly

Published on May 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Fest 2024 social graphics and individual artist graphis
RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE
Frankie Beverly & Maze Farewell Tour - Atlanta, GA

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saturday, more than 100 people braved rainy weather outside at the Dell Music Center to honor R&B and soul legend and Philadelphia native Frankie Beverly.

In a two-hour afternoon program, Beverly was joined by Philadelphia Councilmember Cindy BassMayor Cherelle Parker, renowned DJ Donnie Simpson, 107.9’s Lady B and others to unveil the new “Frankie Beverly Way” street sign.

frankie-beverly-way.jpg

Related Stories

The sign, which represents the 6000 block of North Norwood Street in East Germantown, currently stands at the intersection of North Norwood Street and Spencer Avenue. Beverly expressed his deep gratitude for all of the fans who showed up to the celebration.

“I just love you so much,” Beverly said. “You guys have taken me and made me what I am today. I love you from the bottom of my heart.”

With one look at the crowd filled with dedicated fans, you could tell the feeling was mutual.

“I love his voice, his style, his coolness…everything about him,” said Tiffani West, who said she grew up on his music.

“I’m one of what, millions of ladies who had crushes on him,” said Robyn Richardson-Bey.

18pkg-ea-honoring-beverly-transfer-frame-1778.jpg
CBS NEWS PHILADELPHIA

However, one fan, Joyce Simmons, seemed especially eager to say she holds the title of “number one Frankie Beverly fan.”

“Everyone in Philadelphia should know I’m his number one fan. If you come to my house, you would see a Frankie Beverly museum everywhere,” Simmons said. “I went to see him one year…he touched my hand, I didn’t wash my hand for two weeks. I’m married to him but he don’t know it.”

DJ Donnie Simpson was one of the several speakers at Saturday’s event.

“To have rain all day and people not even care about it speaks to the love they have for this man,” Simpson said. “Frankie Beverly means so much to so many people all around the world, but especially here in Philly.”

Councilmember Bass, of District 8, represents the district where the sign now stands.

“This is to someone who has made a significant contribution to the lives of Philadelphians,” Bass said. “Anyone who knows music knows that Philadelphia is a music town, and Frankie has made such a contribution.”

This story was originally reported on cbsnews.com

Philadelphia Dedicates “Frankie Beverly Way” in East Germantown to R&B Soul Legend Frankie Beverly  was originally published on classixphilly.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
38 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro 16 items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks 40 items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 40 of the Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Police officer, man and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation or back in night, warning and danger sign. Forensic inspection, person or detective with security for robbery, murder and no entry 10 items
Local

[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

Dreamville Festiville 2019 10 items
Entertainment

Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close