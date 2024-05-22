Listen Live
5 people shot, 2 killed in shooting at Delaware County Linen in Chester, DA says

Published on May 22, 2024

US-CRIME-SHOOTING-PHILADELPHIA-POLICE

Source: KRISTON JAE BETHEL / Getty

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Five people were shot and two were killed after a workplace shooting at Delaware County Linen in Chester on Wednesday morning, according to the district attorney.

In a press conference, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said a disgruntled former employee walked into the linen shop and shot five people. Two of the victims were killed and three people were rushed to Crozer-Chester Medical Center in serious condition.

“We have two individuals who have unfortunately lost their life just by showing up to work today by a disgruntled former employee,” Stollsteimer said, “and we have three other people who are at the hospital right now and we are all praying for them.”

The DA said the shooter attempted to escape but was arrested by police in Trainer, Delaware County.

Stollsteimer said a handgun was used in the shooting.

The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. on the 2600 block of West 4th Street. Investigators said the shooting happened both inside and outside of the linen store.

“This is a tragedy, a story that plays out too often across the United States of America,” Stollsteimer said.

Investigators are not releasing the alleged shooter’s identity at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This story was originally reported on cbsnews.com

