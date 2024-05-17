Listen Live
Entertainment

Watch The New Trailer For ‘A Quiet Place’ Prequel Starring Lupita Nyong’o

Published on May 17, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Fest 2024 social graphics and individual artist graphis
RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE
"A Quiet Place: Day One" - London Photocall

Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty

Lupita Nyong’o takes a vexing journey through A Quiet Place: Day One. The new trailer for the upcoming prequel was released this week, and they recently announced its debut at the Tribeca Festival in June. Watch the official trailer and read more details inside.

Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn are spotlighted in the new trailer, where their characters are terrifyingly attempting to make it out of the city to safety. The A Quiet Place prequel documents what life was like “the day the world went quiet.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the premiere of A Quiet Place: Day One home to New York— and on the biggest screen in New York City,” said Tribeca Festival Director and SVP of Programming Cara Cusumano in a statement to Blavity. “We can’t think of a more perfect way to close out our programming this June than with some big screen thrills and a film that celebrates the magic of the shared theatrical experience.”

A Quiet Place: Day One is directed by Michael Sarnoski and written by Sarnoski from a story he co-developed with A Quiet Place original film star John Krasinski. Krasinski produces with Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller. The film is based on characters by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck.

The film also stars Djmon Hounsou and Alex Wolff.

For more information about the upcoming prequel, text “BE QUIET” to 929-202-SHHH (7444). This will give fans access to discover more about the film and stay up to date on A Quiet Place news.

Watch the trailer below:

Watch The New Trailer For ‘A Quiet Place’ Prequel Starring Lupita Nyong’o  was originally published on globalgrind.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
38 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro 16 items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks 25 items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Police officer, man and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation or back in night, warning and danger sign. Forensic inspection, person or detective with security for robbery, murder and no entry 10 items
Local

[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

Dreamville Festiville 2019 10 items
Entertainment

Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close