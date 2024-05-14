Listen Live
Ralph Tresvant Interviews October London on WTLC

Published on May 14, 2024

RNB Fest 2024 social graphics and individual artist graphis
Ralph Tresvant, the renowned R&B icon, has recently taken on a new role as the evening host on 106.7 WTLC in Indianapolis.

During a special edition of Love and R&B from Monday, Ralph Tresvant hosted a segment that had an indy-only vibe to it where he interviewed the talented October London.

Some topics that they discussed was:

  • Bridging the gap between old school and new school
  • His first single ‘Back To Your Place’
  • If he has had the time to get a show in at home
  • Achieving everything he puts his mind to

  • One thing that October London mentioned in the interview is that he wants people to know that he is a multi genre artist.

This collaboration between two musical powerhouses promises an engaging and soulful experience for listeners.

Stay connected to 106.7 WTLC from 7PM-Midnight on Sunday-Thursday to catch more exciting interviews and musical moments from other notable artists shaping the R&B landscape on Ralph Tresvants show, Love and R&B.

Full interview at the top!

Ralph Tresvant Interviews October London on WTLC  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

