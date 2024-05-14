Listen Live
Coi Leray Is The Face Of The ‘Start With Sneakers’ Foot Locker Campaign And The Shoes Are Hot

The 'Start with Sneakers' campaign underscores Foot Locker's dedication to providing a versatile range of Adidas sneakers and apparel for all women.

Published on May 14, 2024

Source: Courtesy of Foot Locker

Coi Leray and Foot Locker, in partnership with Adidas, have linked up to bring the fashion industry the dynamic “Start with Sneakers” campaign and we want every shoe in the collection!

The ‘Start with Sneakers’ campaign underscores Foot Locker’s dedication to providing a versatile range of Adidas sneakers and apparel for all women, regardless of their fashion aesthetic. Whether you lean towards a chic vibe, a corporate classy look, or a sassy style, this collection is tailored to your needs.

Source: Courtesy of Foot Locker

Coi Leray x Foot Locker

The Adidas Stripe shoes are classic sneakers that have been at the forefront of street style for decades. What started as the staple shoe for Hip-Hop rap group RunDMC is now the go-to footwear for fashion lovers and sneakerheads. The “Start with Sneakers” collection includes the trendy Originals GazelleOriginals SL 72, and Originals Campus 00. These shoes are popular among the Gen Z population and are versatile enough to pair with almost any ensemble. Additional styles in the collection include Originals  Samba OG and Originals Samba.

Source: Courtesy of Foot Locker

Source: Courtesy of Foot Locker

This campaign begins a yearlong collaboration between Leray and Foot Locker, leading up to her highly anticipated album release. This Coi Leray X Foot Locker partnership is a perfect match in a culture that celebrates individuality and boldness. From stunning in Saint Laurent to effortlessly rocking pink hair, the ‘Twinnem’ rapper, known for her vibrant style that reflects her originality and eccentric fashion sense, brings a unique flair to this collaboration.  

Source: Courtesy of Foot Locker

Stay tuned for more women-centered campaigns in conjunction with “Start with Sneakers.”

Click here to check out the sneakers and apparel in this collaboration

