EXCLUSIVE: Danielle Brooks Opens Up About Motherhood, Career, And Self-Care

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Oscar-nominated superstar Danielle Brooks brought all the love and Black Girl Magic to the “Love the Change” Mother’s Day event with Pampers Swaddlers 360. The intimate event at Wythe Hotel in Brooklyn, NY, spotlighted Pampers’ latest innovation, a 360 Stretchy waistband that instantly helps make diaper changes easy. Experience the ultimate convenience with their easy-to-apply diapers, which provide up to 100% leakproof protection. These diapers feature ultrasoft absorbent layers that gently shield your baby’s delicate skin.

In a candid conversation with HelloBeautiful, Brooks shared insights into her journey through motherhood, the influence it’s had on her career, and the importance of self-care while balancing the demands of both roles.

Reflecting on the transformative impact of motherhood, Brooks expressed how it has reshaped every aspect of her life, from her career choices to daily routines. She emphasized the challenges of embracing change, particularly in the early stages of motherhood, but underscored the importance of accepting and adapting to new experiences.

“Motherhood has changed everything, from the choices that I make, with the roles that I choose, from where I live to what I do, what time I go to bed, everything. It’s changed everything about my life. But I enjoy it.”

Brooks revealed her partnership with Pampers, highlighting the alignment of the brand’s values with her own experiences as a mother. “It made sense for me obviously ’cause I have a little one, and obviously, I had to change diapers,” she explained. “And so when they called me, I didn’t have to be a liar about what I felt.”

Offering advice to new mothers, Brooks stressed the significance of remaining calm amidst challenges, advocating for self-compassion and patience. “Just to stay calm,” she advised. “You know, the more we stay calm, our child will stay calm as well, and you’ll find out how to navigate that.”

Sharing a poignant moment from her journey as a mother, Brooks discussed the balancing act between her career aspirations and maternal responsibilities. “Understanding that me working is in favor of her too,” she said. “It’s showing her that you can go follow your dreams and do the things you want to do.”

On the topic of self-care, Brooks acknowledged the difficulties of maintaining balance while immersed in work commitments. “I do better at self-care when I’m not on a set,” she admitted. “But I’m trying this time around when I started shooting ‘Peacemaker 2’ to really work on that.”

As she continues to navigate the intertwining paths of motherhood and career, Danielle Brooks remains steadfast in her commitment to embracing change, advocating for self-compassion, and prioritizing holistic well-being for herself and her family.

DON’T MISS…

Danielle Brooks, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Issa Rae & More Snag SAG Nominations

See Danielle Brooks’ Fabulous Fringe Moment At The 2024 Producers Guild Awards

EXCLUSIVE: Danielle Brooks Opens Up About Motherhood, Career, And Self-Care was originally published on hellobeautiful.com