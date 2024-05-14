[CLICK HERE] Take Our Music Survey to Win RNB Fest Meet & Greet Tix + $250

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

We’re days away from the biggest RNB show of the season! RNB Fest 2024! Starring Ashanti,Lloyd. Mya, and Maeta and more!

May 19th at the met presented by highmark. 100.3 wrnb has your chance to win vip passes, A meet & greet with Mya and Lloyd, and we’re throwin’ in some loot! How bout $250 spending cash to splurge on whatever you like!

