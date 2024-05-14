Listen Live
[CLICK HERE] Take Our Music Survey to Win RNB Fest Meet & Greet Tix + $250

No purchase necessary

Published on May 14, 2024

RNB Fest 2024 social graphics and individual artist graphis
RNB Fest 2024 text to ein meet and greet mya and lloyd

Source: Lonnie Gordon / R1

We’re days away from the biggest RNB show of the season! RNB Fest 2024! Starring Ashanti,Lloyd. Mya, and Maeta and more!

May 19th at the met presented by highmark. 100.3 wrnb has your chance to win vip passes, A meet & greet with Mya and Lloyd, and we’re throwin’ in some loot! How bout $250 spending cash to splurge on whatever you like!

[CLICK HERE] to take our music survey

