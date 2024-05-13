Man Another Sought Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Off-duty Philly Cop, Stealing Gun

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Police say they’re searching for a man known as “Duke” in connection with a fight that ended with an off-duty officer’s personal firearm missing and the officer’s leg run over by a car Sunday morning in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened just after 7 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of West Oxford Street, just before Ridge Avenue.

In a press conference on Monday, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said a 22nd District officer was driving home after work when he came across a crowd of at least 12 people and a black BMW blocking the intersection.

The off-duty officer waited about four minutes before honking his horn and asking the BMW to move, Vanore said.

The deputy commissioner then said a woman with the BMW got into a verbal argument with the off-duty officer before a man, whom police claim is known as “Duke,” approached the officer’s car.

After an argument, Vanore claimed Duke then assaulted the officer, hitting him several times in the face. The off-duty officer then parked his car and identified himself as a law enforcement officer, according to Vanore.

Vanore said Duke pulled out a gun and pointed it near the officer. At this stage, the officer alerted an on-duty officer from the district, asking for assistance.

A 6-foot-8 man then became involved in a struggle with the officer, Vanore said. At some point during the fight, Vanore said the off-duty officer took his firearm out and then reholstered it as they were struggling for a weapon the man allegedly had.

According to Vanore, during the fight involving the 6-foot-8 man and the officer, someone ordered another person to take the officer’s gun. The gun was taken out of the officer’s waistband, Vanore said.

Vanore said the officer and the suspect were struggling for the man’s gun when the officer was able to dislodge the gun’s magazine and fire the last bullet away from the crowd to empty the gun. No one was shot, according to Vanore.

Vanore said the gun eventually dropped to the ground and the officer’s backup arrived. The man was able to get away from the police and escaped in the BMW, running over the off-duty officer’s leg. Others in the crowd also escaped, Vanore said.

The 6-foot-8 man was later arrested at G and Hilton streets in Kensington and the BMW was recovered, Vanore said. He has been arrested and has charges pending, according to police.

The off-duty officer’s gun remains missing, Vanore said.

Police said Duke was wearing all black and also had a gun he left the area with. Police are still searching for him.

Vanore said three women involved in the incident were later questioned at the 22nd District. At this time, the women are not being charged, but the investigation remains ongoing.

This story was originally publushed on cbsnews.com