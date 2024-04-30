RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

LONDON, United Kingdom — A teenaged boy was killed, and four others were hurt, in a London sword attack Tuesday morning.

Police were told that a 36-year-old man had crashed his car into a home in Hainault, a suburb in east London, around 7 a.m. BST. They say that man then got out of the car and began stabbing people with a sword.

A 14-year-old boy was one of those stabbed. He was later taken to a hospital, but he did not survive.

Four other people were also hurt, including two officers. Metro Police explained that the two sustained injuries that required surgery.

The suspect – who has not yet been publicly identified – was eventually Tased and taken to a hospital. It is not clear why he might have done this, but officers do not believe his actions were tied to any terrorist organizations.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak posted a message to X in which he wrote, “My thoughts are with those affected and their families… Such violence has no place on our streets.”

This is a shocking incident. My thoughts are with those affected and their families. I'd like to thank the emergency services for their ongoing response, and pay tribute to the extraordinary bravery shown by police on the scene. Such violence has no place on our streets. https://t.co/ekaNY9PY7g — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) April 30, 2024

The post 14-Year-Old Killed, Others Hurt, in London Stabbing appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

14-Year-Old Killed, Others Hurt, in London Stabbing was originally published on wibc.com