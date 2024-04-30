Listen Live
Kendrick Lamar Diss Track Is Buzzing

Published on April 30, 2024

RNB Fest 2024 social graphics and individual artist graphis
Aight now… Kendrick Lamar released Euphoria as a response to the ongoing beef that’s been bubbling for at least a month now!

Kendrick Lamar first took his punches on ‘Like That’ and let’s just say he stood on business. Now Drake has dropped 2 diss records, in response! Meanwhile, J.Cole apologized… Let’s just say it’s not hitting like Kung Fu thought it would! Although he’s garnered more 1.5 Million hits within 2 hours of release.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6ZGOC9A_vk/

