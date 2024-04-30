Aight now… Kendrick Lamar released Euphoria as a response to the ongoing beef that’s been bubbling for at least a month now!
Kendrick Lamar first took his punches on ‘Like That’ and let’s just say he stood on business. Now Drake has dropped 2 diss records, in response! Meanwhile, J.Cole apologized… Let’s just say it’s not hitting like Kung Fu thought it would! Although he’s garnered more 1.5 Million hits within 2 hours of release.
https://www.instagram.com/p/C6ZGOC9A_vk/
Kendrick Lamar Diss Track Is Buzzing was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com
-
[CLICK HERE] VOTE for RNB Philly's UP NEXT Artist!
-
[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother
-
Enter in to Win the 4 M's - Mother's Day Giveaway!
-
RNB PHILLY PRESENTS: RNB FEST 2024!
-
The Athletic Announces Award Results From Anonymous NBA Player Poll
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later
-
Staying Sober: 15 Rappers Who Don't Smoke
-
[CLICK HERE] Take Our Music Survey to Win Roots Picnic Tickets