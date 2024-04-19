[CLICK HERE] Take Our Music Survey to Win Roots Picnic Tickets

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

100.3 has your 2 day passes to the roots picnic 2024…June 1st- 2nd at the Mann Music Center…featuring: Lil Wayne, The Roots, Jill Scott, Nas, Victoria Monet and more!

We’re also throwing in $250 spending cash…so you can splurge on whatever you like!

[CLICK HERE] to take our quick music survey!