Listen Live
Local

Come On Down! The Price Is Right Is Coming To MGM National Harbor This Fall

Published on April 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Fest 2024 social graphics and individual artist graphis
RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE
'The Price is Right' Filming, CBS Studios, Los Angeles, America - 22 Mar 2016

Source: Variety / Getty

Come on down! The MGM National Harbor is set to host The Price is Right Live interactive stage show this fall.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 12 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, October 13 at 4 p.m.

Tickets will be on sale Friday, April 19 at 9 a.m. Click here for more info.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Alongside the Celebrity Host, randomly selected contestants can play games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the fabulous Showcase.

Audience members can win anything from appliances and electronics to dream vacations.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

 

The post Come On Down! The Price Is Right Is Coming To MGM National Harbor This Fall appeared first on 92 Q.

Come On Down! The Price Is Right Is Coming To MGM National Harbor This Fall  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

Celebrity News

Arrest Made In 1996 Unsolved Murder of Tupac Shakur

20 items
Local News

Philly’s Finest: Remembering Phat Geez

Food Photos - Various Entrees, Appetizers, Deserts, Etc. 10 items
Local News

Happy National Cheesesteak Day! Top 10 Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia

[CLICK HERE] Take our Music Survey to Win RNB Fest Tix + $250 Dollars
Local

[CLICK HERE] Take our Music Survey to Win RNB Fest Tix + $250 Dollars

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close