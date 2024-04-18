Come on down! The MGM National Harbor is set to host The Price is Right Live interactive stage show this fall.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 12 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, October 13 at 4 p.m.
Tickets will be on sale Friday, April 19 at 9 a.m. Click here for more info.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Alongside the Celebrity Host, randomly selected contestants can play games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the fabulous Showcase.
Audience members can win anything from appliances and electronics to dream vacations.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Come On Down! The Price Is Right Is Coming To MGM National Harbor This Fall appeared first on 92 Q.
Come On Down! The Price Is Right Is Coming To MGM National Harbor This Fall was originally published on 92q.com
-
[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother
-
Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole's Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later
-
Enter in to Win the 4 M's - Mother's Day Giveaway!
-
RNB PHILLY PRESENTS: RNB FEST 2024!
-
REPORT: At Least 2 Shot Amid Eid al-Fitr Celebration in the Parkside section of Philadelphia
-
Bobby V Caught Running Out Of Hotel After Not Paying Transgender Prostitute For Sex? [Video]
-
NFL Football Baes: Meet Eagles WR Devonta Smith's Girlfriend, Mya Danielle!