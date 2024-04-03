‘The Matrix’ Movie Sequel in the Works with Director Drew Goddard

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

On the Week of ‘The Matrix’ turns 25 years old today, Neo is being forced to make another decisive decision; as the Classic ‘Matrix’ series is looking to add another cinema to their collection.

According to IndieWire.com, Warner Bros. announced that the studio is in the works on a new “Matrix” installment courtesy of Oscar-nominated filmmaker Drew Goddard, who wrote the screenplay for “The Martian” and co-wrote and directed “The Cabin in the Woods.”

Jesse Ehrman, Warner Bros. Motion Pictures President of Production, says that he is thrilled for Ehrman to be in this position.

‘The Matrix’ stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are still synonymous with the sci-fi film a quarter of a century later; however, Ehrman trusts that Goddard will be able to pay tribute to the movies original movie all while keeping it original with his own creativity.

“Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the ‘Matrix’ world, by both honoring what Lana and Lilly began over 25-years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters,” Ehrman said in a press statement. “The entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery is thrilled for Drew to be making this new ‘Matrix’ film, adding his vision to the cinematic canon the Wachowskis’ spent a quarter of a century building here at the studio.”

The Matrix series includes:

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Animatrix (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

The Matrix Resurrections (2021)

