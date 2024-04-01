Listen Live
Nicki Minaj Partners With LØCI For Capsule Sneaker Collection

Dropping April 12.

Published on April 1, 2024

Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York

Nicki Minaj continues to bless The Barbz. She has announced a forthcoming capsule sneaker collection with LØCI.

HipHopDX is reporting that the “Everybody” performer is taking her talents back to the footwear category. On Saturday, March 30, she took to social media to make the announcement.

The Instagram post featured a video teasing the drop where a pink low top can be seen busting through a stone enclosure.

“4/12 = 11 new pairs of my OWN sneaker. 11 completely different designs for you to choose from. An absolute dream come true. I can’t WAIT for you guys to see my 1st collection!!!! Link in bio to SIGN UP NOW!!!!!” Minaj wrote. “Thank you to my team for helping me make this dream come to fruition. This isn’t a sponsorship. I’m an owner & partner & we will be showing you the first complete collection on 4/12. Love you BARBZ. THANK YOU.” she added.

Earlier today (April 1) she posted an additional video that gave her fans a better look at the forthcoming drop. The shoe appears to have an all leather build with a rubber midsole and outsole. On the tongue we get a branded label featuring an image of Nicki Minaj. We also got an on foot photo where she is sporting a pink and white colorway which leads us to believe each pair will come with two sets of laces. “Another sneak peak of my very own sneakers. GAGGGGGGG. 11 diff colors AND designs for my 1st collection coming on #PinkFriday 4/12.” she wrote on the IG post.

You can sign up for the Nicki Minaj LØCI sneaker drop here.

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Nicki Minaj Partners With LØCI For Capsule Sneaker Collection  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

