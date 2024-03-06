EARTHGANG Will Join Kid Cudi On His Insano World Tour This Summer

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Grammy nominated Atlanta-based rap duo, EARTHGANG will join Kid Cudi on his world tour alongside Pusha T and Jaden. Read more about the Insano World Tour starting this summer and find out how to secure tickets inside.

The announcement comes off the heels of EARTHGANG’s new EP, Robophobia, which includes features from Snoop Dogg, Spillage Village and Tommy Newport. The genre-bending and futuristic project consists of five quality tracks. It was released on Feb. 23 and catapulted them right into this tour announcement.

Since signing to J. Cole’s Dreamville Records in 2017, EARTHGANG have emerged as the modern torchbearers of Afrofuturism, continuing to redefine what’s possible in rap music by blending sounds that challenge the status quo. After debuting on the Billboard charts with their 2019 album Mirrorland (#22 on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart), the duo has gone on to receive Grammy nominations for two of their songs. They received Best Rap Performance for “Down Bad” featuring J. Cole, JID, Bas & Young Nudy (395M+ Streams) and Best R&B Song for “Collide” with Tiana Major9 (100M+ Streams) off the Queen & Slim soundtrack.

After winning the BET Award for Best Duo Or Group in 2022, EARTHGANG maintained their momentum with impactful cultural moments like creating their single “Swing” featuring Benji (24M+ Streams) for Marvel’s Spider Man 2 and their partnership with Nike for their ESSENTIALS campaign.

The second project in the duo’s EARTHGANG vs the Algorithm series, EARTHGANG’s new EP Robophobia picks up right where RIP Human Art left off, literally falling from the top of the building depicted on the cover of their previous EP – taking listeners on a wild ride through a dystopian future, examining the effects of contemporary technologies like AI on humanity. Serving as a bleak warning as to what the future could hold at the hands of AI, EARTHGANG’s highly-conceptual new EP has been teased using clever adverts and a toll-free number leading into its release—offering a lighthearted and satirical take on the otherwise daunting subject matter. With production influenced by elements of Funk, Rock and Hip-Hop, Robophobia creates a rhythmic soundscape that offers a contrast to the darker Sci-Fi themes inherent in the lyrics, lending a familiarity to the EP which will resonate with longstanding EARTHGANG fans while also welcoming new fans with their cinematic world-building.

Be sure to stream EARTHGANG’s new Robophobia EP while you await the tour this summer, starting July 3. Purchase tickets to see them join Kid Cudi, Pusha T and Jaden here.

EARTHGANG Will Join Kid Cudi On His Insano World Tour This Summer was originally published on globalgrind.com