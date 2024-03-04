50 Cent Packs Houston Rodeo Concert with Surprises, Classic Hits

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo is in full swing, and one of the event’s most popular attractions is Black Heritage Day, which celebrates the culture in many forms while honoring the rodeo traditions that date back several generations.

The day-long festivities included live entertainment from Houston’s finest bands, choirs, dance teams, cheerleader teams, and fine arts groups; special entertainment at the Champion Wine Garden and in The Hideout; and historical and educational displays around the grounds of NRG Park.

As night fell, crowds gathered inside H-Town’s NRG Stadium to see the night’s performer, artist and media mogul 50 Cent. As you’re probably aware, 50 recently made H-Town his new home and has been making his mark on The Lone Star State ever since.

In addition to running through many of his classic hits like “Candy Shop,” “21 Questions,” and “In Da Club,” his show also featured guest appearances by DaBaby, Jeremih, Flo Rida and Tony Yayo of G-Unit and Uncle Murda.

Leading up to the show, students from Houston’s Jack Yates High School gave the audience a rocking performance as 50 and his crew prepared to take the stage.

This wasn’t Jeremih’s first time hitting the stage with 50 Cent in Houston. In 2023, he joined the rapper at The Toyota Center as part of 50’s Final Lap Tour. The event celebrated the 20th anniversary of Fif’s debut album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’, which was released in February 2003.

In true rodeo fashion, DaBaby hit the stage with his cowboy hat, belt buckle and boots, offering up a lively performance of some of his most popular records.

Next up, Bun B’s highly anticipated All-American Takeover arrives at the rodeo on Tuesday, March 12th. Guest performances include Nelly, The Ying Yang Twins, That Mexican OT, E-40, Too Short and Rick Ross, with a few surprises to likely be thrown in the mix.

Check out a clip from 50’s performance below.

50 Cent Packs Houston Rodeo Concert with Surprises, Classic Hits was originally published on theboxhouston.com