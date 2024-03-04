RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Drake’s October’s Very Own has taken their talents to Japan. The brand has partnered with NEEDLES for their first collaboration.

As reported by Hype Beast the Canadian based label is looking to broaden their horizons. This week OVO announced a new capsule collection with NEEDLES. As expected the drop merges both brand identities in a thoughtful but memorable way via the OVO typography being infused into the middle of NEEDLES butterfly logo. Thankfully the drop extends far past your traditional streetwear essentials and covers off on outerwear as well.

Included in the capsule are seven pieces including t-shirts, track suits, button up shirts and a bandanna. The stand out piece though is a cream cardigan sweater that can dressed up or dressed down. It features a mohair shell with October’s Very Own spelled out throughout the body in different earth tone colors. Additionally the five button front closure makes the cypher complete.

The NEEDLES x October’s Very Own capsule collection will be available starting Friday, March 1 in Tokyo, Japan. You can shop the drop here.

Drake’s OVO Announces Collaboration With Japanese Brand NEEDLES was originally published on hiphopwired.com