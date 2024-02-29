IOWA CITY, IA.–The all-time leading scorer in the history of Division I women’s basketball will soon be going pro. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark announced that she will be entering the WNBA Draft.
The Indiana Fever have the #1 pick in the WNBA Draft which is April 15 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.
Clark wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter:
“While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa. I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft.
It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa — my teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers, and staff who always let me be me; Hawkeye fans who filled Carver every night; and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially the young kids.
“Most importantly, none of this would have been possible without my family who have been a my side through it all. Because of all of you, my dreams came true.”
On Wednesday, when Iowa dominated Minnesota 108-60, Clark had scored 33 points to move past Lynette Woodard on the all-time list with 3,650 points.
Clark was also the AP Player of the Year in 2023.
The post Caitlin Clark Declares for WNBA Draft, Indiana Fever Have #1 Pick appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Caitlin Clark Declares for WNBA Draft, Indiana Fever Have #1 Pick was originally published on wibc.com
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later
-
Little Known Black History Facts
-
NFL Football Baes: Meet Eagles WR Devonta Smith's Girlfriend, Mya Danielle!
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance to win $250 and Janet Jackson Tickets!
-
Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Cheating With Philly Actress?! Meet Miyah J [Photos]
-
Amanda Seales Reveals The Real Reason Why Nice Guys Finish Last
-
A.J. Brown GOES OFF on Social Media; Says Philly Media is "So Lame"
-
The Latest Hollywood Divorce & What Did Tyler Perry Say About Black Women? | The Amanda Seales Show