Black Enterprise Returns to Las Vegas To Honor Business Trailblazers At Its 2024 Women of Power Summit

Black Enterprise returns to Las Vegas to honor extraordinary business trailblazers at its 2024 Women of Power Summit. This Women’s History Month, the premier Black-owned digital media brand continues to provide resources for African Americans through its 18th Annual Women of Power Summit. Read more details inside.

Black Enterprise will provide business, investment, and wealth-building resources for African Americans at the Women of Power Summit. It’s a leading professional development gathering that creates space for women executives of color to reflect, rise, and act. At the culmination of Women’s History Month, the conference returns to the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas to celebrate the achievements of remarkable women and mark a significant milestone with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) as the event’s new title sponsor.

This year’s Summit promises to be an unforgettable experience, featuring inspiring sessions, thought-provoking panel discussions, and unparalleled networking opportunities. The Summit is carefully curated to propel attendees toward intentional goal setting and to ignite inspiration by showcasing remarkable leaders who have left an enduring mark on their respective fields.

Esteemed business trailblazers such as Mellody Hobson, co-CEO of Ariel Investments; Judy Smith, Founder and President of Smith & Company; and Thasunda Duckett, CEO of TIAA, will be honored with the prestigious “Legacy Award,” recognizing their embodiment of resilience, innovation, and leadership, truly capturing the essence and spirit of the Women of Power Summit. Symone Sanders Townsend, Author, Seasoned Democratic Strategist, and Co-Host of MSNBC’s The Weekend; Dia Simms, Co-Founder, Pronghorn / Executive Chairwoman, Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal; and Aisha Bowe, Founder & CEO of STEMBoard and LINGO, will also be honored during the third annual “Luminary Awards Luncheon” for their exceptional contributions and groundbreaking work in advancing diversity within their respective industries.

“For almost two decades, the Women of Power Summit has represented a beacon of inspiration, resilience, and empowerment for women across the business industry,” said Earl Butch Graves Jr., CEO of BLACK ENTERPRISE. “As we continue to evolve in our purpose and embark on this exciting journey with Accenture as our title sponsor, we envision a future where the Summit’s legacy continues to shine brightly, breaking barriers and fostering a community where the remarkable achievements of women are celebrated, and the conference is elevated to new heights of significance.”

Accenture’s commitment to a culture of equality and shared success aligns seamlessly with the values of the Women of Power Summit. As the new title sponsor, Accenture will host a series of sessions that will provide invaluable insights, strategies, and best practices, empowering summit attendees with the knowledge and tools to drive positive change in their respective fields and communities.

“At Accenture, we foster a culture and a workplace where all our people feel a sense of belonging, are respected, and are empowered to do their best work. We are committed to helping everyone thrive, which includes the advancement and representation of women. Collaboration with partners, like BLACK ENTERPRISE, facilitates meaningful and impactful connections for our executives,” said Yolanda Friend, North America Inclusion & Diversity lead.

The Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit, hosted by Accenture, will be held at The Bellagio Hotel & Casino from Wednesday, March 27, through Saturday, March 30. Interested attendees can learn more about the Summit, receive programming updates, see a complete list of summit speakers, purchase tickets for the event, and livestream select programming at their website here.

Black Enterprise Returns to Las Vegas To Honor Business Trailblazers At Its 2024 Women of Power Summit was originally published on globalgrind.com