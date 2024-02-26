Philadelphia Police Seek Prisoner who Escaped While Being Discharged from Hospital

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Philadelphia police are in search of a prisoner who outran officers and escaped from a hospital in the city’s Kensington section.

Alleem Bordan, 29, was in custody for car theft, escaped while being discharged from Episcopal Hospital at about 6:42 a.m. Monday, Philadelphia police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said at a news conference.

Bordan was handcuffed at the time of his escape, and managed to outrun multiple police officers upon release. Police launched an “intense search” but could not find him, Vanore said.

According to 6abc, Bordan was arrested last week for allegedly stealing a car from a delivery driver on Thursday, Vanore stated. Bordan was then found sleeping in the vehicle.

While he was being processed, he complained of pain, where he was then taken to Episcopal Hospital.

“If a prisoner complains of pain or has an injury, it’s our policy that we take them to a facility,” Vanore said. “He was checked out and discharged.”

Since his escape Monday, local schools in the area were put on lockdown during the initial search. The lockdowns have since been lifted.

While police don’t consider Bordan to be dangerous, anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

