DALLAS, TX.–This week’s cell phone outage that affected AT&T customers was not the result of a cyber-attack, says AT&T.
The carrier says a software update is to blame.
The service disruption started early Thursday and was resolved Thursday night. It was a major headache for many, who’s phone services were limited. GPS maps failed and some 9-1-1 calls did not go through.
AT&T serves more than 100 million customers, according to the company’s website.
The post AT&T Blames Software Update for Outage appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
