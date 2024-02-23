JT And Solange Knowles Had A Girls Night Out In Milan – See Pics

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

It’s fashion girly season in Milan, and we can’t get enough. ‘City Girl’ JT, 31, and Solange Knowles, 37, linked up in the Italian City for music and cocktails.

From the pictures JT shared on Instagram, it seems like the most epic girls’ night ever. We are so here for this link-up.

In between making headlines in Harper’s Bazaar and sitting front row at Diesel, Solange and JT, respectively, shared a moment together at the symphony. JT added a recap from the night on February 22 on social media, dropping carousel pictures of her night out with the Knowles Family’s youngest sister.

JT’s post featured multiple shots of the two stylish mavens kicking it like we do with our girls. They posed while sitting pretty at the bar. They took IRL pics at the event showing “they were doing rich auntie things.” And the beauties took mirror selfies.

The two are the fashion duo we did not know we needed, but we are so happy we have.

JT and Solange’s fits were fashionable representations of “Ying and Yang” in black and white. JT looked stunning in a black one-shoulder detail cocktail dress from Bottega Venetta. Her matching black accessories were from Chanel and Ferragamo. While Solange dazzled in all white and carried a Ferragamo bag.

See pics of JT and “Solo” below.

JT’s nearly 7 million fans love the link-up as much as we do. More than 280K followers liked her post, and 6K have commented, including JT’s date, Solange herself. “Awhhh i had the best timeee uuuuu were the best date ,” she wrote under the post.

Solange and JT have been seen kicking it as early as August 2023. We love to see powerful Black women living their best lives.

We are gagging and have one request: Add us to the group chat!

