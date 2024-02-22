Philly City Council Pushes Bill Allowing High School Student-Athletes to Make Promo Deals

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Philadelphia City Council is progressing in a bill that would help high school athletes make promotional deals without losing their eligibility.

Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, was introduced this bill to City Council for a second time on Jan. 25 after it was pocket vetoed by former mayor Jim Kenney just days before his term ended.

Philadelphia is eager to for passing, as this would be the first-in-the-nation bill to help high school student-athletes gain pathways for Name, Image and Likeness deals, scholarships, or provide them with industry insight from business professionals.

The bill was unanimously passed through City Council on Dec. 14. However, with Kenney’s pocket veto, the bill had to go through the process all over again.

Councilmember Thomas says the bill does not cost Philadelphia or Harrisburg any money and will be quite successful. Mainly because Temple has agreed to own all the professional services that student athletes need to help navigate their way through the NIL process.

Since NIL’s introduction in July 2021, It has changed high school and college athletics entirely. Historically, student-athletes have not been allowed to profit off their Name, Image or Likeness while keeping their eligibility. Now, they can agree to endorsements and receive compensation off their likeness

NIL deals has drawn mixed feelings from coaches and fans across the nation. The biggest critics point to finances being integrated in college athletics drastically changing the landscape and integrity of what college sports should be in the first place.

