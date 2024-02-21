RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

The Snowman finally did it. After demands from fellow artists and fans alike, Jeezy made his appearance on the popular online music series, “Tiny Desk Concert.”

To be fair, Jeezy choice to focus primarily on serving up his earlier hits. Which may strike a chord if you’re were an early fan of his work, but it left some folks who caught the wave later in his career longing for tracks that had more of a mainstream appeal.

From Tiny Desk:

Motivation has always been the leading message of Jeezy’s career and he’s never veered off the path. The Atlanta superstar stayed consistent with his Tiny Desk, focusing on the early chapters of his career and creating a story arc in between songs. “I was able to connect with my people and my culture because we spoke the same language,” he explained before playing “Go Crazy.” “I wanted to inspire and give people the blueprint, people who wanted more for themselves.”

Either way, log this into the books as another addition to NPR’s already impressive “Tiny Desk” catalogue. Check out the Snowman’s performance. Scroll down a bit further for the show’s set list.

SET LIST

“Standing Ovation”

“Air Forces”

“Bottom Of The Map”

“And Then What”

“Go Crazy”

“Everythang”

[WATCH] Jeezy's Full 'Tiny Desk Concert' and Set List