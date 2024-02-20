Latto ‘Sunday Service’ Is More Than A Word

Let’s just say that Big Latto’s latest video, “Sunday Service,” is serving more purposes than just spreading awareness! Haha
Big Latto is correcting misconceptions and honoring in addition to providing pearls. Her recent conflict with Ice Spice is starting to get petty!
Ice Spice was driving the ingenious emoji trucks, and Latto was pulling up to film a video in Ice’s old neighborhood.
Big Latto has kept her name, likeness, and brand valuable.
