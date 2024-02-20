RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Let’s just say that Big Latto’s latest video, “Sunday Service,” is serving more purposes than just spreading awareness! Haha

Big Latto is correcting misconceptions and honoring in addition to providing pearls. Her recent conflict with Ice Spice is starting to get petty!

Ice Spice was driving the ingenious emoji trucks, and Latto was pulling up to film a video in Ice’s old neighborhood.

Big Latto has kept her name, likeness, and brand valuable.

Find out more about amazing artist like this and more by simply following us on all platforms @1025theblock .

Latto ‘Sunday Service’ Is More Than A Word was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com