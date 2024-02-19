Enter to Win a Cabin on The Fantastic Voyage for You and Your Friends

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE UNITED STATES, 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER. VOID IN PUERTO RICO, OVERSEAS MILITARY INSTALLATIONS, OTHER US TERRITORIES AND WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

REACH MEDIA, INC.

THE D.L. HUGHLEY SHOW®

“Jasmine’s BAD GIRL TRIP” Promotion

PRESENTED BY THE D.L. HUGHLEY SHOW®

DETAILED PROMOTION RULES

PROMOTION CONCEPT: Listeners will be encouraged to go to The D.L. Hughley Show website (www.TheDLHughleyShow.com) and register to win a cabin on the Tom Joyner Foundation’s Fantastic Voyage 2024. The D.L. Hughley Show TEAM will randomly select one person from the promotional period pool of registers to win a cabin for four.

PROMOTION DATES: Jasmine’s BAD GIRL Trip Promotion (the “Promotion”) starts on Monday, February 19, 2024, at 6:00AM Eastern Time (“ET”) (“Inception”) and ends on Friday, March 1, 2024, at 6:00AM (“ET”) (“End Time”). The time will be determined by the timekeeping system of REACH Media Inc. (“Sponsor”). Sponsor will have the sole discretion in determining the timeliness of any action or inaction related to this Promotion.

ELIGIBILITY: No purchase necessary to enter or win. Open only to legal residents of the United States, 18 years of age or older. Void in Puerto Rico, Overseas Military installations, other US Territories and where prohibited by law, and who do not have Internet access as of the start of the Promotion Period. Employees of Sponsor, **Urban-One Entity** (“REACH Media Inc.”), prize provider (if any), (“Promotion Parties”) and of their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, promotion agencies, advertising agencies, and any other entity involved with the development or administration of this Promotion and members of those employees’ immediate family (spouse, parents, grandparents, children, grandchildren, and siblings and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and persons living in the same household, whether or not related, of such employees, are not eligible to enter or win. Void where prohibited and outside the Promotion Area. Persons who have won a prize in another sweepstakes or promotion of any kind from the Sponsor or Company within the 30-day period immediately preceding the start date of this Promotion are not eligible to participate. Only one person per family or household (whether related or not) may win in any promotion from the Sponsor during any 30-day period.

HOW to ENTER PROMOTION. There are two ways to enter the Promotion. Participants can enter by texting the keyword BADGIRL to 37890 and receive a link to sign up to play or online at www.TheDLHughleyShow.com.

Text Message: To enter the Promotion and sign up for the Sponsor text club, first text the keyword BADGIRL to 37890 and receive a link to sign up to play. You will then be sent a text message inviting you to enter the Promotion and sign up for the Sponsor text club. Reply “Y” to complete entry and text club sign-up. By signing up for the text club, you agree to receive autodialed Sponsor and third- party ads to the number you provide. Consent to receive texts is not required for purchase of any good or service from Sponsor. All text message entrants must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter the Promotion using the text messaging method. Text message entrants will be sent a text message to confirm or reject entry into a Sweepstakes. Text STOP to stop and HELP for help. Text-message entries may be subject to fees under the terms of the entrant’s cell-phone/text messaging subscription plan (contact your carrier for pricing plans and details). Text messaging and wireless service are not available in all areas. If any dispute arises as to identity of any text-message entrant, the entrant will be considered the authorized account holder. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned a number by the cellular provider or as shown on the cellular provider’s records or the natural person authorized to use the number by an entity that is shown on the cellular provider’s records for that number.

Online: During the Promotion Period, visit www.TheDLHughleyShow.com (“Website”) and accurately complete the online entry form for the Promotion to receive one entry. To enter the Promotion using a mobile device, you must have a service plan for your web-enabled mobile device with your wireless service provider. If there is a dispute regarding the identity of an online entrant’s entry, the entry will be deemed to have been made by the authorized holder of the email account at the time the entry was made. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the applicable account by the email platform. If you choose to enter using your mobile phone, standard data rates may apply. See your wireless service provider for pricing plan details and capabilities. The information you provide will be used for the purposes of Promotion administration and in accordance with Sponsor’s Privacy Policy.

CONDITIONS APPLICABLE TO ALL ENTRIES: Entries must be received by the end of the Promotion Period to be eligible. Limit one entry per person throughout the Promotion Period Monday, February 19, 2024, (“Inception”) at 6:00AM Eastern Time (“ET”) and ends on Friday, March 1, 2024, (“End Time”) at 6:00AM (“ET”) (“Promotion Period”). Entries received from any person in excess of the stated limitation will be void if discovered by Sponsor. Illegible and incomplete entries are void.

WINNER DETERMINATION, NOTIFICATION, AND VERIFICATION: Potential winner may be required to complete an Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability and Publicity Release (unless prohibited by law) and any other documents required by Sponsor, and, if so, required documents must be signed and returned within ten business days of date appearing on prize notification. Prize will be awarded only upon winner verification and final approval by the Sponsor. If potential winner does not respond by the deadline set forth above, if potential winner does not claim the prize by the deadline, if prize notification is returned as undeliverable, if potential winner fails to sign and return requested documentation within the specified time period, and/or if potential winner is not in compliance with these Official Rules, including eligibility requirements, that potential winner may be disqualified and, at Sponsor’s sole discretion, the Sponsor may select an alternate winner, time permitting, by random drawing from remaining eligible entries. If the winner is at least 18, but still considered a minor in his/her jurisdiction of residence, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize in the name of his/her parent or legal guardian who will be responsible for fulfilling all requirements imposed on winner set forth herein. If Sponsor mails prize to winner, Sponsor is not responsible for loss, delay, or damage in delivery. Winner may be required to provide valid identification (e.g., via valid state- issued driver’s license, passport or other government-issued I.D. containing the person’s name, date of birth, and photograph) to claim the prize. If so, identification documents must match information previously provided to the Sponsor. The prize may be claimed only by the actual winner. Friends and family members are not eligible to claim the prize on behalf of the winner. Released Parties (defined below) shall not be liable for any claims made by ineligible entrants.

PRIZE: A single grand prize of a cruise package (interior cabin, double occupancy) aboard the

Tom Joyner Foundation’s Fantastic Voyage 2024, sailing April 27th through May 4th, aboard Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas, departing Miami with ports of call in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, and, bringing the legendary beach party back in Labadee! Ground transportation from the airport to the ship will be provided only as it is provided for other Cruise passengers. Sponsor and Prize Provider reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value.

Winner shall be solely responsible for any airfare, hotel accommodations, and travel arrangements. Winner must be 21 years of age at time of entry and guest must be 21 years of age by April 27, 2024. Each prize has an ARV of $3,000. Prize is transferrable within the Reservation Agreement guidelines; however, the prize value will still be awarded to the Winner for tax reporting purposes.

Winner and guest will be required to complete a Fantastic Voyage 2024 Reservation Agreement, agreeing to the various requirements of the cruise, by no later than March 31, 2024. Additionally, Winner and guest are required to comply with the boarding requirements of Royal Caribbean which can be found at https://www.royalcaribbean.com/plan-a-cruise/travel-documents. It is the Winner and guest’s responsibility to ensure that they meet the appropriate requirements for travel and that they have the appropriate travel documents. No allowance or recompense will be made for the Winner or guest’s inability to travel or board the ship.

COPY OF RULES AND LIST OF WINNERS. For a copy of these Official Rules or a List of Winners (available after Friday, March 8, 2024) send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to The D.L. HUGHLEY Show Jasmine’s BAD GIRL Trip Promotion, c/o REACH Media, Inc., 101 Marietta Street NW, 12th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30303. Request must be received no later than Monday, April 8, 2024. These Official Rules are also available online at www.TheDLHughleyShow.com.

GENERAL CONDITIONS: Entrant agrees that it is entrant’s responsibility to participate in the Promotion and to use the prize (if applicable) in a manner that is safe for entrant and third parties. By participating, each entrant agrees: (a) to abide by these Official Rules and decisions of Sponsor and judges, which will be final and binding in all respects relating to this Promotion; (b) to release, discharge, and hold harmless the Promotion Parties, any applicable social media platform (Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook), and the advertising agencies, promotion agencies, and any other third- parties involved in the development or administration of this Promotion and all of their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and all of the respective officers, directors, shareholders, employees, agents and representatives of the forgoing (collectively, “Released Parties”) from all injuries, liability, losses and damages of any kind to persons, including death, or property resulting, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from entrant’s participation in the Promotion or any Promotion-related activity or the acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of the awarded prize or prize element; and (c) to the use of his/her name, voice, submitted entry, performance, photograph/video, prize information, image, and/or likeness for programming, advertising, publicity, trade, and promotional purposes in all media, now or hereafter known, worldwide and on the Internet, and in perpetuity by Sponsor and its designees (unless prohibited by law), without compensation or additional consents from entrant or any third party and without prior notice, approval or inspection, and to execute specific consent to such use if asked to do so. By entering, entrant also agrees not to release any publicity or other materials on their own or through someone else regarding their participation in the Promotion without the prior consent of the Sponsor, which Sponsor may withhold in its sole discretion. Sponsor also reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify these Official Rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Promotion. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any individual from further participation in the Promotion if Sponsor concludes, in its sole discretion, that such person: (a) has attempted to tamper with the entry process or other operation of the Promotion; (b) has failed to comply with or has attempted to circumvent these Official Rules; (c) has committed fraud or attempted to undermine the legitimate operation of the Promotion; or (d) has acted toward Sponsor, any other entity affiliated with the Promotion, or any other entrant in an unfair, inequitable, annoying, threatening, disrupting, or harassing manner. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Any failure by Sponsor to enforce any of these Official Rules will not constitute a waiver of such Official Rules. If there is a conflict between any term of these Official Rules and any marketing or entry materials used in connection with the Promotion, the terms of these Official Rules will govern.

MISCELLANEOUS: Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, stolen, delayed, misdirected, undelivered, or garbled entries, tweets, retweets, Twitter, Instagram or Facebook updates; or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), Website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing, or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Promotion, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties that may occur in connection with the administration of the Promotion, the processing of entries, or tweets, retweets, and/or updates, the announcement of the prize and winner, or in any other Promotion-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by Website users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or used in the Promotion. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to any person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in this Promotion or downloading materials from or use of the Website. Should any portion of the Promotion be, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes that, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play, or submission of entries, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Promotion and, if terminated, select the potential winner by random drawing from all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to action taken, or in such other manner as Sponsor, in its sole discretion, deems fair and appropriate under the circumstances, if possible. If Sponsor terminates the Promotion, Sponsor will announce the termination via the Website.

GOVERNING LAW AND JURISDICTION: EXCEPT WHERE PROHIBITED, ENTRANTS AGREE THAT ALL DISPUTES, CLAIMS AND CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED WITH THIS PROMOTION, OR PRIZE AWARDED, WILL BE RESOLVED INDIVIDUALLY WITHOUT RESORT TO ANY FORM OF CLASS ACTION, AND ALL CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS, AND AWARDS WILL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL OUT-OF- POCKET COSTS INCURRED BY ENTRANT WITH REGARD TO THIS PROMOTION, BUT IN NO EVENT ATTORNEYS’ FEES, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR OTHER DAMAGES. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation, and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor in connection with the Promotion will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Texas (“State”), without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions that would cause the application of the laws of any other jurisdiction. The state and federal courts located in Dallas, Dallas County, Texas will be the exclusive forum for any dispute relating to these Official Rules and/or this Promotion. All entrants and winner agree, by their participation in the Promotion, to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the state and federal courts in the State and waive the right to contest jurisdiction.

SEVERABILITY: If any provision(s) of these Official Rules are held to be invalid or unenforceable, all remaining provisions hereof will remain in full force and effect.

SPONSOR: REA