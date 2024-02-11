Seraiah Nicole Talks Philly’s R&B Scene, Best Eateries + More!

Seraiah Nicole is one of the hottest R&B singers in the city of Philadelphia. On this episode of Philly RNB Now, Seraiah Nicole sits down with Queen Yaszy B to talk about her musical journey; how she got started, some of her first lyrics she wrote, and her early influences that inspired her to jump behind the microphone. Seraiah Nicole also speaks to Philly’s R&B Scene, giving salute to some of the most talented female MC’s and singers in the area. Lastly, Seraiah Nicole give us locals and tourists some of her favorite eateries around the city, and what we can expect from Ms. Nicole in the coming future!

Keep up with these ladies on social media @queenyaszy @seraiahnicole

