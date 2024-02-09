Denzel Washington & Spike Lee Reuniting For Remake of Japanese Thriller ‘High and Low’

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

A new movie directed by Spike Lee starring Denzel Washington, sign us up for that.

Spotted on Variety, Spike Lee and Denzel Washington are coming together for a new movie, well, sort of. The website reports Washington will star in Lee’s remake of Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 crime thriller High and Low.

The film will mark the first project the duo has worked on since 2006’s Inside Man.

Per Variety:

Apple Original Films and A24 are partnering on “High and Low,” which will be released theatrically by A24 before a global launch on AppleTV+.

The thriller, which starts production in March, is the English-language reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s crime thriller of the same name. The 1963 film starring Toshiro Mifune was based on the Ed McBain novel “King’s Ransom,” which chronicles the ruin of a businessman following a ransom payment to kidnappers.

Developed and produced by A24, Escape Artists, and Mandalay Pictures, “High and Low” features a script written by Alan Fox and Spike Lee.

Variety reports High and Low will also reunite Washington with Todd Black (“Emancipation,” “The Equalizer” films), who will produce the film.

Lee doesn’t hide his admiration for Kurosawa’s films, telling Vulture in an interview his classic film She’s Gotta Have Kurosawa’s Rashomon inspired it.

Production on the film will reportedly begin in March.

