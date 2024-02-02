[CLICK HERE] Enter to win passes to an advance screening of Bob Marley: One Love!

Listen Live
Enter to win passes to an advance screening of Bob Marley: One Love!

Published on February 2, 2024

Bob Marley: One Love - Text to Win Promotion

BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music. Produced in partnership with the Marley family and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita, BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE is in theatres February 14, 2024.

Enter in to win below!

