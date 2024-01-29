Watch This Week: SZA Takes The Apple Music Live Stage

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Grammy award winning singer SZA is the next artist to take the Apple Music Live stage. Fans can check out the exclusive live show performance this week. Read more details inside.

SZA gives fans a live performance from Brooklyn on the Apple Music Live series. The live performance series gives the biggest stars in music a platform to connect with audiences around the world.

The “S.O.S. Tour” marks SZA’s first-ever arena tour and earned the superstar endless praise. The Apple Music Live performance at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York will debut Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 7:00pm PST / 10:00pm EST exclusively on Apple Music and Apple TV+. Fans can also stream the Apple Music Live performance anytime on demand on both Apple Music and Apple TV+.

During the performance, SZA showcases her biggest hits and fan favorites including, “Kill Bill”, “Snooze”, “Seek & Destroy”, and “Nobody Gets Me”, plus selections from the critically acclaimed Ctrl: “Drew Barrymore”, “Broken Clocks”, “Love Galore” and more.

In an extensive career spanning conversation airing tomorrow on Apple Music 1, the singer sat down with Zane Lowe to reflect on the Apple Music Live performance and her record-breaking year.

“I love connecting with people in the crowd when I feel like it’s really me and you right now,” SZA shared with Zane on the show. “And I go eye to eye with so many people during this show, and it’s something about tour that it makes the love real, and tangible.”

During the candid conversation, SZA also discusses navigating fame, her spiritual hygiene, overcoming anxiety, taking creative risks, and more.

The full interview is available on Apple Music 1 now. Check it out below:

“SZA was one the most streamed artists of 2023 with only her second full length album, we are elated to finally bring her S.O.S Tour to Apple Music Live,” said Apple Music’s Global Head of Hip Hop and R&B Ebro Darden. “The show is, of course, incredible just like her music, her songwriting and her desire to give us, the fans, so much amazing content. Here’s to an even more successful 2024 for her. Thank You SZA!”

Just in a year, SZA’s music has nearly quadrupled on Apple Music worldwide increasing 280 percent as she crushed a number of all-time records with her sophomore album SOS. Upon the release of the album, SZA broke the record for the R&B artist with the most simultaneous entries on the Global Daily Top 100, with 26 songs reaching the chart in one day. Her breakout single ”Kill Bill” spent 28 days at No. 1 on the Global Daily Top 100, her longest run at No. 1 in the chart’s history. All told the song reached No. 1 in 37 countries worldwide. Additionally, “Kill Bill” finished at No. 3 on Apple Music’s Top 100 2023: Global chart. With single “Snooze” at No. 5, she became the first R&B artist in the year-end chart history to have two songs in the top five of the year-end global songs chart. SOS was the second biggest album of 2023 on Apple Music worldwide, and the No. 1 R&B album of the year.

Over the past two years, “SZA Essentials” has been one of the fastest-growing R&B playlists on Apple Music, with a 203 percent increase in streams worldwide. SZA has launched 12 songs to the top 10 of Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100. She is among the top 50 artists of all time on Apple Music worldwide.

Stream SZA’s performance in full on Apple Music and Apple TV+ on Wednesday, January 31.

