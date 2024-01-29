Escaped Philadelphia Teen Prisoner Shane Pryor Captured by U.S. Marshals

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

After a five day manhunt, escaped murder suspect Shane Pryor, 17, was captured by the United States Marshal Service in Philadelphia on Sunday, according to police. Pryor escaped from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) in University City on Wednesday. He was taken there to be treated for a hand injury and subsequently escaped from the escorting staff during transport, according to NBC10 news.

On the night of his arrest, Officials say Pryor boarded a SEPTA bus that was heading north. Unmarked vehicles quickly caught up to pull that bus over and took Pryor into custody.

Police said the teen was taken into custody by officers in the Marshals office after he was pulled off a SEPTA bus at 3rd Street and Roosevelt Boulevard without incident. He was then transported to the PPD Homicide Unit.

U.S. Marshals Service of Philadelphia took to social media reporting the arrest in real time.

“At 6:30pm, @USMS_Philly and @PhillyPolice captured escapee Shane Pryor.” @USMS_Philly posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Investigators were conducting surveillance in an area Pryor was known to frequent when Pryor was observed boarding a Septa bus. @USMS_Philly pulled the bus over and Pryor was arrested without incident.”

Shane Pryor was charged as an adult in a 2020 homicide and is currently awaiting trial.

