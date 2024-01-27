RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna continues to reign as our undisputed queen of fashion!

Over the weekend, the 35 year old Bajan beauty stepped out for a night out in Paris donning a sleek all black look that had our jaws on the floor. Rih Rih attended the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes event at the Accor Arena in the French capital and stole the show in a stunning black slinky dress from Saint Laurent. She paired the form fitting dress with a black coat with fur detailing around the trim.

The style queen kept her glam simple, rocking a natural beat and nude lipstick to match the dress’s monochromatic theme. The “Work” songstress also kept her jewelry simple and dainty as well as she donned a diamond choker necklace and elegant earrings. As for her hair, she styled her newly blonde locs in a sleek and straight style with a middle part.

Fan pages caught the Bad Gyal’s ensemble and shared it across the internet, with fashion lovers swooning over how amazing the mother of two looks in everything she wears. Check it out here.

Rihanna attended the Le Gala des Pièces charity fundraiser in support of her beau, rapper A$AP Rocky, who was performing during the elegant evening. The billionaire’s public appearance comes just a few months after the superstar and the Harlem native welcomed their second son together, Riot Rose. The couple also share another son, baby RZA, whom they welcomed in 2022.

That Rihanna (fashion) reign just won’t let up!

Rihanna Looks Like A Goddess In Saint Laurent was originally published on hellobeautiful.com