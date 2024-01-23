Listen Live
[CLICK TO ENTER IN] Cutest Couple Contest!

January 23, 2024

Cutest Couple Valentine's Day Contest

Fellas and ladies! Valentine’s Day is coming, and we’re on the lookout for Philly’s cutest couple! We want to spotlight the ultimate power couple in Philadelphia and show them some love. Tap in below to nominate you and bae or another adorable couple to win the bragging rights of ‘Philly’s Cutest Couple’! The power couple will receive ‘The Ultimate Date Night’! Submit your nomination for Philly’s cutest couple today!

